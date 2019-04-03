|
Matthew Charles Hillard, 29, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019.
He was born in Pittsfield on August 19, 1989, the son of Kimberly A. Scholz and Brian K. Hillard.
He was a 2007 graduate of Indian River Central High School in Philadelphia, NY. He was self employed as a roofer and also in the past did tree work. He also spent his time taking care of his children.
Matthew enjoyed ice fishing, playing pool, 4-wheeling, and spending time outdoors.
He leaves behind his mother, Kimberly A. Scholz of Antwerp, NY; his father, Brian K. Hillard of Pittsfield, MA; his fiance, Soleil Hanger of Pittsfield, MA; two sisters, Tiffany Paterson of Mineral, VA; and Elizabeth Hillard of Wasilla, Alaska; four sons, Natrell DeLyons of Columbia, SC, Blaise Hanger, KHAOS HILLARD and TRYPP HILLARD, all of Pittsfield; maternal grandmother, Ottilie Scholz of Pittsfield and maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Bush of Pittsfield. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and uncles.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a Celebration of Life held, THURSDAY, April 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, in the Guild Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA, to help the family defray funeral costs.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019