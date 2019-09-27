Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Kostyun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew F. Kostyun


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew F. Kostyun Obituary
Lenox -

Matthew F. Kostyun, 47, of Lenox Dale died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness.

Matthew was on born on September 5, 1972 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Paul and Helen Curley Kostyun.

He attended Lenox High School and was a 1990 graduate. After high school Matthew worked at various places. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and wood working. He could often be found in the woods searching for sticks to complete his wood working projects. He also enjoyed cracking a joke or two.

Matthew is survived by his brother Michael A. Kostyun and his wife, Paula of Pittsfield, and his niece, Emma.

A calling hour for Matthew F. Kostyun will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30am-10:30am at the Roche Funeral Home. Following visitation there will be a graveside service in Mountain View Cemetery at 11am with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now