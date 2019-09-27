|
Lenox -
Matthew F. Kostyun, 47, of Lenox Dale died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness.
Matthew was on born on September 5, 1972 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Paul and Helen Curley Kostyun.
He attended Lenox High School and was a 1990 graduate. After high school Matthew worked at various places. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and wood working. He could often be found in the woods searching for sticks to complete his wood working projects. He also enjoyed cracking a joke or two.
Matthew is survived by his brother Michael A. Kostyun and his wife, Paula of Pittsfield, and his niece, Emma.
A calling hour for Matthew F. Kostyun will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30am-10:30am at the Roche Funeral Home. Following visitation there will be a graveside service in Mountain View Cemetery at 11am with Monsignor John Bonzagni, officiating.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019