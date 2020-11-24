Matthew (Matt) G. Donald, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home he built in Richmond, MA.



He was born on April 1, 1953 to the late David and Pamela (Runkle) Donald.



Matt graduated from Taconic High School and Berkshire Community College. He was a self-employed general contractor for over 40 years. He learned the trade from his mentor and best friend the late Tom Renton, Sr. He had a great love for muscle cars and you could find him most days at his shed working on a project car with one of his many friends or on his tractor mowing the fields.



Survivors include his wife Laurie (White) Donald whom he married in 1981. His daughter and son in law Jamie & Tim Latini. His brother David Donald (Jody) and their children Skip (Stephanie) Donald, Becca (David) Brien, Nathan (Shay) Donald and Jed Donald along with their children. His best 4-legged buddy, Marty who he loving called his parrot. He also leaves behind his wife's family and her many nieces and nephews.



There will be a celebration of his life at a later date when we are able to celebrate properly and safely this wonderful man's life. Burial will be private.



Per Matt's wishes his last words to everyone are "See you Later"



In lieu of flowers we ask that those wishing to make a donation please do so to either HospiceCare in the Berkshires or The Richmond Volunteer Fire Department in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.



