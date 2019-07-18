|
|
Matthew John Newton, 32, died Friday at his home on Chapel Street in Lee.
He was born on April 8, 1987, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Roger S. and Colleen Killackey Newton Jr. He attended Lee Schools and was a 2006 graduate of Lee High School.
Matthew worked for Patriot Armor and most recently for Southern Berkshire Janitorial Services. On May 21, 2011 he married the former Lynn Discawicz.
Matthew's greatest love in life was being with his family and especially his two children.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Newton and their two sons: Dominick Matthew Newton and Eli John Newton; his parents: Roger and Colleen Newton Jr. of Lee; one brother: Joshua Newton of Albany; one sister: Sarah Newton of Dalton; his grandparents: Roger and Lynn Newton Sr., Don and Diane Keefner and Jean Killackey. He is predeceased by his grandfather Charles Killackey. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services for Matthew Newton will be held Tuesday, July 23rd, 10 AM at the Open Door Church, 87 Summer St., Lee, with Pastor Jim Guenther, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Lee. Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4-6 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Anyone wishing may make donations in his memory to the Berkshire County Kids Place, in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 18, 2019