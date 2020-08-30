1/1
Matthew Kemal Drury
1982 - 2020
Matthew Kemal Drury died unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 14, at the age of 38. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 23, 1982 to Tom and Leila Drury, Matthew moved to Pittsfield Massachusetts with his family in 1987 and lived there for the remainder of his years. He attended Pittsfield public schools, first Morningside Elementary, then Reid Middle, and graduated from Taconic High School in 2000. Matthew received his Associate's Degree from Berkshire Community College and went on to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is remembered for his wit, loyalty, and generosity.

Throughout his life, Matthew's vivid personality, sense of humor, and flair for the dramatic clearly shone through his poetry, sculpture, and sense of fashion. He was deeply devoted to his family, especially his parents, whom he loved beyond measure and helped in their home. He took great pleasure in the humor and the absurdity in everyday life, and with a generous spirit sought to make the experience of living better for those around him.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Leila Sarras Drury, father Tom Drury, brother Eric Drury, sister, Najwa Squailia, her partner Gabby Squailia and their child Dulcinea Squailia. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Italy, Chile, Palestine, Canada, and the U.S.

Mass will be held in Beit Jala, Palestine, and a memorial gathering will be held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make donations in Matthew's memory to the following organizations, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), St. Stephen's Table c/o St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, or Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
August 30, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
