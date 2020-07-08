Mr. Matthew Thomas Nadolny, 31, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on Thursday, July 2, 2020, just one week shy of his 32nd birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 9, 1988, the son of Thomas and Linda Arnold Nadolny, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 2006. Matthew went on to further his education, earning his Associates Degree in music recording arts from A.R.T.I. in Orlando, Florida.
Matt currently worked as a tax professional alongside his grandfather, Richard.
Matthew enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially when he was with his two nieces, Annabelle and Samantha.
Besides his parents, Thomas and Linda Nadolny, Matthew is survived by his brother, Eric Nadolny (Crystal Provencher), and his two nieces, Annabelle and Samantha Nadolny. He also leaves behind his dear grandparents, Dorothy and Richard Nadolny of Pittsfield, MA and Lois Arnold of Ocala, Florida. Though Matthew will be sorely missed, he will live on through each one of the many lives that he has touched.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Matthew Thomas Nadolny will be private. Calling hours for whomever would like to attend will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
