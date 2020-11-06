1/1
Maureen Elizabeth Daoust
1938 - 2020
Maureen Elizabeth Daoust of Falmouth, 82, passed away Monday, November 2, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born in Medford in 1938, Maureen was the daughter of George F. McLaughlin and Mary G. McLaughlin.

Maureen is survived by her husband of 60 years, Philip N. Daoust, Jr., and her five children, Kathleen Prince and former husband James Prince; Michael and wife Maribeth; Stephen and wife Terri; Phillip; Brian and wife Erin. Maureen is also survived by her six grandchildren: Brendan; Meaghan; Bridget; Conor; Blue, and Maxwell. Maureen leaves a sister, Janice Babin of Falmouth and brother-in-law Donald Babin.

Maureen was educated at St. Clemens High School in Medford and graduated from the School of Nursing at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Maureen worked as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, the McGee Unit, and Hillcrest Hospital in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Throughout her life, Maureen enjoyed many activities such as gardening, reading, boating, fishing, birding, and traveling. She was a member of the Falmouth Garden Club, Falmouth Book Club, and Springside Nursery Garden Club. She also volunteered for many causes, including a medical mission in Mexico. Maureen's most cherished moments were spending time with her family.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 14, at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial services will be held privately.

A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. (https://fs2.formsite.com/0Cm5y0/form1/index.html)

For online guestbook and directions, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
