Maureen Fallon, 61, of Pittsfield, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1957, the daughter of Robert J. Fallon and the late Patricia Fitzpatrick Fallon. Maureen graduated in 1975 from Pittsfield High School and later Berkshire Community College. She worked for a few years in the drafting, Engineering section of GE Ordnance.
Maureen was a sweet, loving soul with a great sense of humor whose smile and laugh could light up a room. She struggled with many health issues from a young age but made the best of the hand she was dealt, always appreciating the simple joys in life. She truly cared for the well-being of others, always checking in with her many daily phone calls.
Maureen is survived by her father, Robert Fallon; her sister Regina Fallon Fitzgibbons; nephews, Liam and Danny Fitzgibbons; brother, Michael Fallon of Whitman, MA.; sister-in-law, Tricia Fallon; nieces, Katie and Julie; and nephew, Brian Fallon. She will also be missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Fitzpatrick Fallon; brother, Bobby; and sister, Denise.
A special thank you to Dr. Henry Rose and the staff at Berkshire Medical Renal Dialysis Unit for the wonderful care and friendships you shared with Maureen throughout the years, to Rosewood Assisted Living, where she made her home, and later Springside of Pittsfield, and Hospice of Western, MA., who cared for her as she made her peaceful transition from this plane. A heartfelt thank you to all. Because of your care and friendship, you eased her pain and brought her comfort and love.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Maureen Fallon will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation at the Dwyer Funeral Home, prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Renal Dialysis (FORD) in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2019