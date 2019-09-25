Home

Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
Maureen K. DeVergilio


1953 - 2019
Maureen K. DeVergilio Obituary
Maureen Karen DeVergilio, 66, of Dalton, MA, passed away September 22, 2019 at home.

Born in Pittsfield on July 11, 1953, to Charles and Elaine White Callaghan, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

She married Steven DeVergilio on June 22, 1974.

Mrs. DeVergilio was a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting and sewing.

She leaves behind her husband Steven of Dalton; two sons, Jeff DeVergilio and wife Julie of Longmeadow, MA, Brett DeVergilio and wife Kristie of Holtsville, NY; sister, Charlene Gero of Middlefield, MA; brothers, Shaun Callaghan of Dalton, Kevin Callaghan of Middlefield, and Patrick Callaghan of Pittsfield; and three grandchildren, Emily, Kaylee and Mia.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. DeVergilio will be held, FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 at 10:00am at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends and family from 9am to 10am, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
