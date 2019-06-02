|
|
Maureen Kelly Hall, wife of the late Bernard T. Hall, passed away May 24, 2019 in Eastham, MA.
Maureen leaves her two children; Patrick (Susanne) Hall and Kelly Hall; grandchildren Jonathon (Sari) Hall and Eric (Jenny) Hall; her two sisters, JoAnne (Wayne) Cronnell and Nancy Kelly of Dalton, MA. She also leaves her two sisters-in-law, Barbara Powers of Lee, MA and Rosemary Hall of Pittsfield, MA; as well as her aunt and uncle, Norma and Jim Washburn; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Maureen also leaves behind her good companion, Muffin.
Maureen was predeceased by her parents, husband, her brother Robert and his wife Marilyn, her two brothers-in-law, John Hall and James Powers.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Maureen Kelly Hall will be held, WEDNESDAY, June 5, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Dalton. Calling hours will be held, TUESDAY, June 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main Street, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Ronald McDonald House; the MS Society; or the VNA-Hospice of Cape Cod, in care of the funeral home. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 2, 2019