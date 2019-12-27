|
|
Maureen Shalley Yaffe, 75 of Great Barrington passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1944 to John F. and Marion Finning Shalley. She graduated from the former Searles High School, class of 1962 and helped plan many class reunions. She also studied at Mansfield Academy. Maureen was a secretary at Fairview Hospital for ten years and was office manager for two local doctors employed by the former Berkshire Physicians and Surgeons for twenty years. She was married on September 2, 1967 to David S. Yaffe celebrating 52 years. They celebrated their 50th with a trip to Italy. She enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, walking, puzzles and basketball especially the University of Connecticut. She was a communicant of St. Peter's Church and a former member of the Parish Council. Maureen is survived by her husband David S. Yaffe of Great Barrington, her daughter, Julie A. Rutina and husband Michael of Cheshire, sister Patricia J. Boudreau of Pittsfield and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was predeceased by sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Chludzinski and brother in law, Theodore Chludzinski.
Funeral Services for Maureen Shalley Yaffe will be held on Saturday December 28th at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Saint Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Peter's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Maureen's memory may be made to either Juvenile Diabetes Research or the Saint Peter's Restoration fund in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralserivices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019