There are many things that can be said about Maureen Soules Cleveland. She was a homemaker, a devoted mother and grandmother and wife. She was an artist, a seamstress and a business woman.
Her heart was always open to others, spreading kindness and sharing a smile. She had a great capacity for love and humor.
Her greatest legacy was her love for her children; Craig, Missy, Kathleen and Lisa, Grandchildren; Madison and Caleb and her husband Richard. With open arms, she welcomed and loved the spouses of her children Tasha, Brian, Mark and Nathan.
She loved her small circle of friends and God. She was a woman of faith. She prided herself on the fact that the Cleveland house was the "house" for friends and extended family. Always an open table for anyone who stopped by. She never met a stranger. There are many things we can say about Maureen and her life, but what you need to know is "she was love."
In lieu of flowers, we ask you please consider donating to Carolina Caring of Catawba County (Hospice) 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658. We are indebted to them for their caring and compassionate care of our Mother in her final months.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020