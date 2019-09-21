|
Maurice "Maury" J. Boenitz, 88 passed away peacefully September 15, 2019 following a long illness.
Born on February 12, 1931, he was the son of Joseph D and Louise M (Sommer) Boenitz of Illinois. He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, IL in 1948 and married his high school sweetheart, Marianne Brown, in August 1952. Together they had three sons, David (Christina) Ashland, OR, Donald (Cindy) of Folly Beach, SC and Michael (Diane) of Wilmington, NC. They also had two daughters, Maura Morgan (Harvey) of Greenville, SC, and Lisa Boenitz-Gastaldi (Vince) of Isle of Palms, SC.
Maurice graduated from the University of Illinois in March of 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. After college he was employed by General Electric at various locations, in various positions for thirty-five years, retiring from GE in 1987. He then worked as a consultant for the McGraw-Edison Company.
Among his various achievements while employed at General Electric, Maurice presented a paper to the European Physical Society in Bratislava in the Slovak Republic in 1980. He was chairman of the ASTM Committee (a group dedicated to developing international engineering standards) from 1981 to 1986 and a Fellow in 1987. He was credited with developing multiple patents for Composite Transformer Core for General Electric.
Maurice and Marianne lived in Pittsfield and Lenox for 37 years. The last seven years they resided in the Isle of Palms, SC. Maurice enjoyed traveling with his wife and was proud to claim that he slept in all fifty states, traveled to Europe six times and went to Japan, Australia, Tahiti and South America as well.
In addition to his wife, his five children and their spouses, he leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 21, 2019