Maurice Henry "Buddy" Maroni, 97 of Cape Coral, FL died on Thursday May 14, 2020 surrounded by his family at Vitas Health Care in Naples, FL. He was a longtime resident of North Adams and a former member of its Fire Department.
He was born in Monroe Bridge, MA on February 11, 1923, a son of Cherubino and Annie M. (Donati) Maroni. He attended North Adams schools.
Buddy worked at the Gale Shoe Co, Boston & Maine Railroad, and Arnold Print Works for a few years until 1945 when he was appointed to the City of North Adams Fire Dept. He worked there for 36 years until his retirement in 1980. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Buddy was devoted to his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
His first wife was Mary (Macek) Maroni who died on November 7, 1971. They were married on May 13, 1950. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Eleanor (Milanesi) Maroni whom he married on February 20, 1982 and two daughters- Chick Maroni of Medford, MA and Diane Cantoni of Lenox, MA; and three sons- Cary M. (Deborah) Maroni of Naples, FL; William J. (Margaret) Maroni of Dover, NH; and Steven J. Maroni of San Jose, CA. He also leaves six grandchildren including Kyle Cantoni, Ella Maroni, Samuel Maroni, Nicholas Maroni, Sarah Maroni, and Shaniqua Montero; four stepchildren including Sandra Macksey-Reimer (Mark) of Newington, CT; Stephen (Sue) LeFave of Reston, VA, Kevin (Judy) LeFave of Atlanta, GA, and David LeFave of Lee, MA; seven step grandchildren including Joseph Macksey, Sarah Macksey, Hannah Macksey, Nathan LeFave, Peter LeFave, Lilly LeFave, and Tyler LeFave; two step great grandchildren-Tanner and Dylan Macksey; a sister in law- Marie Maroni of North Adams and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Dassatti and his brother Henry J. Maroni.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Buddy Maroni will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at a day and time to be announced. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
He was born in Monroe Bridge, MA on February 11, 1923, a son of Cherubino and Annie M. (Donati) Maroni. He attended North Adams schools.
Buddy worked at the Gale Shoe Co, Boston & Maine Railroad, and Arnold Print Works for a few years until 1945 when he was appointed to the City of North Adams Fire Dept. He worked there for 36 years until his retirement in 1980. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Buddy was devoted to his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
His first wife was Mary (Macek) Maroni who died on November 7, 1971. They were married on May 13, 1950. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Eleanor (Milanesi) Maroni whom he married on February 20, 1982 and two daughters- Chick Maroni of Medford, MA and Diane Cantoni of Lenox, MA; and three sons- Cary M. (Deborah) Maroni of Naples, FL; William J. (Margaret) Maroni of Dover, NH; and Steven J. Maroni of San Jose, CA. He also leaves six grandchildren including Kyle Cantoni, Ella Maroni, Samuel Maroni, Nicholas Maroni, Sarah Maroni, and Shaniqua Montero; four stepchildren including Sandra Macksey-Reimer (Mark) of Newington, CT; Stephen (Sue) LeFave of Reston, VA, Kevin (Judy) LeFave of Atlanta, GA, and David LeFave of Lee, MA; seven step grandchildren including Joseph Macksey, Sarah Macksey, Hannah Macksey, Nathan LeFave, Peter LeFave, Lilly LeFave, and Tyler LeFave; two step great grandchildren-Tanner and Dylan Macksey; a sister in law- Marie Maroni of North Adams and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Dassatti and his brother Henry J. Maroni.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Buddy Maroni will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at a day and time to be announced. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 16, 2020.