A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Maurice "Buddy" Maroni will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. A calling hour AT THE CHURCH will be Friday morning from 10-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com