Max Haven Joder, 28, of Lanesborough, MA, on June 4th, 2020 in Worcester, MA.



It's comforting to remember Max as a little boy, skittering across a darkened Florida Panhandle beach with a flashlight, catching crab after crab and examining them in his bucket, before letting them all go, one by one. Or spotting frogs no one else could see. Or how he could magically, inexplicably disappear if his hand wasn't being held tightly.



As an adult, he can be remembered as a talented young chef who spent nearly a decade honing his craft in Berkshire restaurant kitchens.



Tragically, he accidentally lost his battle with the demons that pursued him, despite heroic efforts by his family to save him.



A post-Hurricane Katrina transplant to the Berkshires, Max was a graduate of Mount Greylock Regional High School, and briefly attended Berkshire Community College. He had a superior intellect his family and friends admired, and an engaging personality. He had a well-developed social conscience. He loved his cats and his pet turtle dearly.



He is sadly missed by his parents, Timothy and Melanye Joder of Lanesborough; his sister, Ariel Intravia and brother-in-law Tim and nieces Eliza and Birdie, of Brooklyn; and his brother Zach Joder and sister-in-law Samantha, of Boston.



Funeral services are private. Max will be cremated and his ashes scattered in New Orleans, and he will be home again.



In lieu of flowers or condolences, a donation to a no-kill animal shelter is suggested.



