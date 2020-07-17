1/1
Mayme Elde Peltier
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Mayme Pasini Peltier, 88, a long time resident of Lee passed away on Saturday, July 11th. She was a graduate of Lee High School Class of 1949, and a long time committed communicant of St. Mary's Church.

She is survived by her husband Walter Henry Peltier Jr. and her four children; Steven of Marietta, GA, Gary of Naples, FL, Douglas of Lee, and Carla of Austin, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Maria Faustini Pasini, her father Baptista Pasini and her brothers John Pasini and Eugene Pasini.

A Graveside service for Mayme Peltier will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at 10 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the Alzheimer Research Foundation in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
