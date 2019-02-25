|
|
Megan K. Doyle, 36, of Pittsfield, passed away into the arms of her angels on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at home after a long struggle with depression, anxiety and Lyme disease. Born in Pittsfield on July 8, 1982 the daughter of former Mayor, Gerald S. Doyle, Jr. and Beth Harrington Doyle, she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. Graduate of UMass, Amherst in 2004 with a BA in communications and UMass Lowell in 2009 with a Master's in criminal justice and forensic criminology.
Megan was an evaluation and stabilization counselor at Ludlow State Corrections, and also a 911 dispatcher at Berkshire county house of correction. She was recently employed at County Corrections.
Megan was deeply committed to her family, spending time with her niece and nephew and attending their sporting events.
Her huge heart and love for all living creatures, epitomized the dedication she had to the organization Got Spots where she fostered and adopted and gave a second chance to many cats and dogs over the years.
Besides her parents of Pittsfield, she is survived by a brother Michael Doyle and his wife MaryBeth and their children, Ayden and Emmalee; her grandmother, Beverly Doyle and many aunts, uncles and cousins who cherished her. Megan was predeceased by her Maternal grandparents, Michael and Clarice Harrington and her paternal grandfather, Gerald S. Doyle, Sr. She will be forever cherished and forever missed by so many lives that she graced by knowing her.
Megan's family would like to thank extended family and friends for their incredibly kind and loving support through this very difficult time.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Megan Doyle will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Calling hours AT ST. CHARLES CHURCH, will be Tuesday evening, February 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Got Spots animal rescue non-profit of Cheshire or to Special Olympics Massachusetts, care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 25, 2019