Ms. Melissa "Missy" Anne Cormier, 58, of Dalton, passed away at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in North Adams, MA, on March 3, 1962, the daughter of Arlene Stewart Cormier and the late Edward J. Cormier, she graduated from Wahconah Regional High School in 1982.
Melissa worked diligently at Stop & Shop in Pittsfield as a bagger of groceries for 31 dedicated years.
Missy always wore a smile and was well-known in Dalton for her love of the community. She was not only a member of the First Congregational Church of Dalton, but also a Sunday School teacher there. She was the equipment manager of Wahconah's baseball team, but she supported all youth sports.
While Missy was never a parent, she showed an unconditional love for the children she watched during Sunday services at church. She was the godmother of her nephews, of whom she took great pride in. Melissa made the joy of family and friends her top priority. She never missed a special occasion, whether it be an anniversary, holiday, or an exciting adventure!
Besides her mother, Melissa is survived by her brothers, Mark E. Cormier of Denver, CO, and Michael S. Cormier of Pound Ridge, NY.,
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for Ms. Melissa Anne Cormier will be held at Ashuelot Cemetery. Out of concern for the health and safety of her friends and family, due to the recent Coronavirus, a celebration of life for Melissa will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational Church of Dalton or the Wahconah Booster Club in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020