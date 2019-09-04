|
|
Goldberg, Melvin A. - Devoted, loving husband for 62 years of Norma (Nertz); beloved father of Ron Goldberg and Joe Chiplock, Rick Goldberg and Judith Milch, and Joan Goldberg Munch and Bob Munch; doting grandfather to Jacob, Daniel, and Aliza Munch and Henry and Klara Goldberg; beloved uncle, cousin, patriarch, and all-around mensch.
Born February 5, 1923, in the Bronx, NY, and passed away August 30, 2019, in Pittsfield, MA. Mel had a full 96 years. He graduated from high school at age 15 and got his B.S. from CCNY in 1942 at 19. He served in WWII as a Second Lieutenant and Navigator in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he flew 34 missions in B-24 "Liberator" bombers over France and Germany. After leaving the military, he got his master's degree at Columbia University and had a 60-year career in television and radio research working for Dumont, Westinghouse, and ABC-TV, among others. He married Norma Nertz in 1956, moved to Great Neck, NY in 1963, where they raised three children, and then to Lenox, MA in 2016.
SERVICE - Funeral was held on Tuesday, September 3 at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Great Barrington, MA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mel's name to the . To send remembrances to the family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019