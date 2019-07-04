|
|
Melvin "Mel" Robert Blieberg, died peacefully at his home in Williamstown, MA on July 2nd, 2019 at the age of 89.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Rita Blieberg, and his seven children: Wynn Blieberg and his wife Doreen of Stamford, CT; Jon Blieberg and his wife Michelle of Greenwich, CT; Peter Blieberg and his wife Gaby of East Islip, NY; Rick Qualliotine and his partner Angela Stanley of Los Angeles, CA; Peter Qualliotine and his wife Cailin, of South Hadley, MA; Gina Qualliotine and her husband, Richard Green of Chatham, NY; Laura Macklin and her husband David Macklin of Chester,MA. He is also survived by his sister Pearl Lustig, his brother Gary Blieberg and his three nieces: Marla, Julie and Jodi. He leaves behind: his nine grandchildren - Jesse Blieberg, Derek Blieberg, Lee Bly (Claire Bly), Alec Blieberg (Katie Blieberg), Amanda Blieberg, Iona Green, Finn Green, Michael Blieberg, Emily Blieberg; great-granddaughter, Taylor Jean Bly; and many loving friends.
Mel was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 2nd, 1930 the son of Anna Parver and Joseph Blieberg. He received his BS from SUNY Oswego and a Master's in Education from Hofstra University. He began his teaching days in the sixth grade at the Old Main Street School in Islip, NY, later serving as the first principal of Sherwood Elementary School and subsequently serving for sixteen years as Superintendent of Islip Public Schools. He also served as President of the Suffolk County School Executives Association and taught for the MA of Education program at NYU. Mel contributed to the betterment of his community not only through the education of its youth, but by his active involvement in community organizations. At various times he was President of the Islip Rotary Club, President of the Islip Heart Association, Director of the Little League of the Islips, President of the Islip Parent-Teacher Association, President of Easter Seals, Chairman of the United Jewish Appeal and member of B'nai Brith.
After retiring to the Berkshires in 1990, Mel continued his public service as a consultant to the Rensselaer-Columbia-Greene Counties BOCES (Questar III) and later as interim Superintendent of Williamstown School District. He also served a number of community and professional organizations in the Berkshires and New York including: NYS Council of School Superintendents (President); Richmond Consolidated School Committee (Board Member and 3rd grade school mentoring program); Temple Anshe Amunim (Trustee); Boston Symphony Orchestra Association of Volunteers - Tanglewood (Chair); Berkshire Historical Society (Board Member) and the Literacy Network of South Berkshire (Board Member).
He will be remembered for his love of plaid, music, cows and dogs and his compassion, wisdom and persistent humor.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday July 5th, 11:00am at Temple Anshe Amunim, 26 Broad St, Pittsfield, MA, with burial to follow at Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah St, Pittsfield, MA. Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch will officiate. Following the burial a consolation meal will be served at Temple Anshe Amunim. The family will be sitting shiva at the home of Rita Blieberg, 160 Water Street, Apt. 407, Williamstown, MA on Sunday July 7th, 3-5pm, as well as at the home of John DeSantis at 153 Church Avenue, Islip, NY on Sunday, July 14th, 2-5pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mel's life. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Temple Anshe Amunim. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank all the staff of HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc. for their care and dedication, in particular Jacklyn, Annie and Jaime.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 4, 2019