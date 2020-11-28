Menelaus "Manny" Amandos, 93 of Pittsfield, surrounded by his beloved wife and children died Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia.



Born in Pittsfield on November 1, 1927, the son of Nick and Calliopi Giftos Amandos, Manny was a 1945 graduate of Pittsfield High School and attended Holy Cross Seminary in Pomfret, CT.



A Korean War veteran, he served with the United States Army from 1950 - 1952, during that time he spent a year and a half overseas and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.



Mr. Amandos was employed by General Electric Company where he was a Quality Assurance Specialist. He retired in 1988 with 40 years service. An entrepreneur as well, Mr. Amandos was vice president of SECAMA Industries which operated many dry cleaners in northwestern New Jersey for over 25 years. Also, for a short period an ice cream parlor restaurant.



A dedicated member of St. George, Manny served in many capacities as an Altar Boy, Sunday School Teacher, Parish Council President and for over 70 years was a Chanter and Choir Member. He was also a member of the AHEPA and the American Legion.



Mr. Amandos leaves his wife of 65 years, the former Mary Secaras, whom he married May 15, 1955. He is also survived by son Nicholas (Marianne) Amandos of Stanhope, New Jersey; daughter, Viki Gagliardo of Pittsfield; daughter, Hope Amandos of Pittsfield; son, James (Jay) Amandos of Pittsfield; sister, Argy Chafouleas of Albertson, N.Y.; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren (two more expected in December) and was expecting his first great, great grandson in January. Survivors also include a cousin Dottie Karras, and goddaughter, Gigi Hawkins and numerous, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Mr. Amandos was pre-deceased by his son-in-law Robert Gagliardo, and his brother, Peter.



Funeral Notice: Funeral services for Menelaus N. Amandos are private with burial to be in the Pittsfield Cemetery. The omission of flowers is requested; for those who desire, memorial contributions are suggested to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in care of Dery Funeral Home 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store