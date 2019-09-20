|
|
Merrill Roberts of Pittsfield, MA died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17 at the age of 72. He was predeceased by his wife, June Waldman. For many years, before his retirement, Merrill was a middle school science teacher in the Pittsfield Public School system. For most of his adult life Merrill engaged in rigorous exercise enjoying hours of running through the streets of Pittsfield. His joy grew over the years into ultra marathon competition in which he would run in races of as much as 24 hour durations.
Merrill and June enjoyed jazz clubs, the theater and the various cultural opportunities offered them in their Berkshire community. After June's death, Merrill volunteered at local theaters and cultural venues as both docent and usher. In his later years, when running outdoors was no longer practical, Merrill found the camaraderie of his local fitness center to be one of his daily pleasures. He was also an avid pool player.
Merrill is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dr. Linda Waldman and Rabbi Hesch Sommer and his niece and nephew Leah and Elvys Contreras and their children, Kaleb and Luna.
Funeral Notice: Services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Temple Anshe Amunim, 26 Broad St., Pittsfield, MA with Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch, officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery (Temple Anshe Amunim Section, Onota St.). A Meal of Consolation will follow at Temple Anshe Amunim. FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019