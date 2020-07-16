Michael Allen Kuvent, 69, of Pittsfield, MA passed away July 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.



Born in Portland, Maine on April 22, 1951, he was the son of the late Abraham Kuvent and Sarah Apkin.



Michael was educated North Adams Public Schools and the Saint Colletta school in Hanover, MA. He worked as an assembler for Blue Q for 19 years. Upon his retirement in 2010, Mayor Roberto proclaimed it "Michael Kuvent Day" in Pittsfield. Over the years Michael received many commendations for his advocacy for people with disabilities. He was also an avid baseball fan.



He was married to the former Grace E. Chilton. She predeceased him on October 8, 2017.



Mr. Kuvent leaves behind his three brothers, George Apkin (wife Nancy) of Williamstown, William Apkin (wife Jane) of Lanesborough, and Joseph Apkin (wife Anne) of Cheshire; his sister, Judith Apkin and her partner Cathy Surack of Nashua, NH; and eight nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services will be held, FRIDAY, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Pinegrove Section of Pittsfield Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Rachel Barenblat. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to BCARC in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store