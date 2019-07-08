|
Mr. Michael A. Lanphear, 54, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Pittsfield on July 22, 1964 the son of Robert J. Lanphear and Melba Gray McKim, he attended Pittsfield Schools and earned his Associates Degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from Berkshire Community College.
Most recently, Mike had been working as a Machinist at Iron Man Machine in Pittsfield. Although Michael enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering, his heart was in the Hotel industry from managing boutiques hotels in Boston to working a large chain hotel on the Virginia Beach strip with his beloved cousin Daniel Gray.
Mike had a love of the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, the ocean and spending any free time he had on a motorcycle. He had just recently purchased a new cruiser and taken a ride with friends to the ocean in Connecticut for the day. When not outdoors he enjoyed a night in with a good movie and some take out with his love and his cat Princess.
Mike is survived by his six siblings, Jeannette Ward of Pittsfield; David Lanphear and his wife Kirsten of Summerville, South Carolina; Dennis Lanphear of Pittsfield; J. Steven Lauzon and his wife Nicole of New Bedford, MA; Lisa Donovan and her husband Thomas of Pittsfield and Colleen McKim and her Partner Larry Aaron of Melrose, NY. He is also survived by the love of his life Kathy Casucci whom he shared a love affair that spanned decades, three stepsons, A.J, Nick and Mike Roy and numerous nieces and nephews whom he shared a strong bond with.
Besides his parents , Mike is predeceased by a brother Robert J. Lanphear; his stepfather Edward W. McKim and his maternal grandparents Clarke and Daisy Gray.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Mr. Michael A. Lanphear will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service following calling hours at 7 p.m with the Rev. William Furey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George B. Crane Memorial Center in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 8, 2019