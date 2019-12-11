Home

Michael A. "Mik" Monti

Michael A. "Mik" Monti Obituary
Becket -

Michael "Mik" Monti, 58, died unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He was Born on April 18, 1961

We wanted to summarize the life of Mik in this obituary but struggled to keep it short and sweet, something he always struggled doing as well. We welcome you to visit mikmonti.com to read our attempt at capturing the man Mik was and share in some of our favorite things about him.

A ceremony to celebrate Mik's life and all of the relationships that he developed with this community will be held at St Ann Church, 134 Main St., Lenox, MA 01240 on Saturday, December 14 at 10 AM. Reception to follow at the Church Hall. All are welcome.

Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Chimney Corners Camp Fund in care of: Chimney Corners Camp, 748 Hamilton Road, Becket, MA 01223.

To share memories and stories please email to [email protected]
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
