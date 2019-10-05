|
Michael Arthur Raymond, 56, of 99 Second St, Central Annex, Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 3, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on June 8, 1963, the son of Patricia A. Delamarter Katz and Charles T. Raymond, he attended Pittsfield Schools.
Mr. Raymond worked as a gas attendant for 17 years at the Mobil Station on East and Lyman Street in Pittsfield.
He enjoyed spending time with his cat, Snowball.
Mr. Raymond is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Katz of Pittsfield; father, Charles T. Raymond of Ballston Spa, NY; sister Theresa Vuicich of Montana; and two nephews, Matthew and Joseph.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per his wishes there will be no service or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association or Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019