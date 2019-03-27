|
CHESHIRE, MA. Michael F. Naughton, 71, passed away Sunday March 24, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born in Adams, MA the son of the late Francis and Kathryn (Bradshaw) Naughton. He attended Drury High School and graduated from Bryant College in 1970. In 1979 he married his beloved wife, Beverly Louison, in North Adams.
Michael spent his professional life dedicated to the education and success of Berkshire County students. He began his career at McCann Technical School in 1970 working for many years as a business teacher, as of late he was the cooperative work coordinator and the admissions counselor and recruiter in the guidance department. He truly enjoyed his work with young adults and derived great satisfaction from the success of his students. He also coached basketball and golf at McCann, teaching players not only the skills of the game but about team work, sportsmanship and a love of the game.
An accomplished cook, Michael, dressed in his white chef's coat, entertained family and friends preparing wonderful dinners and elaborate desserts. He enjoyed reading, classical music, golf and the time he and Beverly spent at Cape Cod over their near-40 years of marriage. His memory of the family summer cottage and happy childhood days spent on Windsor Pond stayed with him throughout his life.
In addition to his wife, Beverly, Michael leaves his brothers James (Catherine Durkin) Naughton of Ipswich, MA, Jeffrey (Christine) Naughton of North Adams and sister-in-law Sandra Shields (David Horan) of Westfield, MA. He also leaves sisters-in-law Jane Gamache (Arthur Woodard) of North Adams, Dodie (Garry) Hamm of Plymouth NH, Patricia (Glenn) Rosse of Cheshire, Susan (John) Nolan of North Adams and Donna Michelski of North Adams. He also leaves many nieces and nephews with whom he shared an uncommonly close and loving relationship. Michael is predeceased by his brother Richard who died in 1992.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be from 4 - 7 pm Thursday March 28, 2019 at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home 74 Marshall St North Adams, MA 01247. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family has requested contributions in Michael's memory be made to the Berkshire Humane Society 214 Barker Rd, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019