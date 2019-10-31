|
Michael was born December 10, 1942 in Pittsfield, MA. He was the son of Michael F. Pensivy, Sr., of Pittsfield, MA who died in 1997, and his mother, Mary Lewis, of Lee, MA, who died in 1994. Michael was loved by and raised by his step-mother, Rose M. Furci Pensivy, who died in 1998. Michael died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:08pm at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility, after a six month battle with lung cancer.
Michael attended Pittsfield Public Schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in June, 1961. He graduated from North Adams State Teacher's College with a Bachelor's Degree in History and a minor in English. He was drafted into the United States Army on August 1, 1966 and was Honorably Discharged on July 31, 1972. He was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for attaining a high score in the Proficiency Test.
During his younger years, he worked in the dietary department at Berkshire Medical Center, and Jim's House of Shoes.
Michael later went on to teach English for 34 years at Pittsfield High School until his retirement in June, 2002. He was president of the Mass. Teacher's Association for a period of time and was nominated as Teacher of the Year, but declined because he felt a teacher's place is in the classroom with his students. He was also a Sargent and Training Officer for the Town of Middlefield Police Department and Sargent for the Town of Huntington Police Department, both of which he retired from after some 30 years of service. Most recently, he was the Head of Security for Camp Greylock for Boys in Becket, MA, for 30+ years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Susan B. Angelo Pensivy, whom he married August 22, 2001, and enjoyed a loving and exciting life together. Michael is also survived by his sister, Sylvia Pensivy Hodges, of Newport Richey, Florida.
Michael is also survived by his three children, daughter, Cherie A. Pensivy of Hinsdale, MA and her significant other, Rick Bush; sons, Michael F. Pensivy III of Peru, MA and his wife Jennifer Pensivy, and Darrin E. Pensivy of Florence, MA and his wife Saharra Pensivy.
As well as his eight grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Rocca of Windsor, MA, Haleigh, Amber, and Allen Pensivy of Peru, MA, and Samantha, Scarlet, and Charlee Pensivy of Florence, MA.
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, several great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends who will never forget him.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara "Bonnie" Zink Pensivy.
Mike loved all kinds of music and singing, he was a member of the Yankee Male Chorus for many years. He was a Chevalier of the International Supreme Council and the Order of DeMolay.
He loved riding horses, drag racing his '57 Chevy at Lebanon Valley Speedway in his younger years, vacationing in Jamaica with his wife Susan and he loved enjoying a tender juicy Beef Charlemagne at Mazzeo's Ristorante.
Michael was a loving, strong, caring man, who would do anything he could for someone else before thinking of himself. He had a real zest for life and will truly be missed by all whose lives he has touched.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Michael F. Pensivy, Jr., will be held, SUNDAY, November 3, 2019 at 4:15pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield, with Rev. William Furey officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Calling hours will precede the service from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Michael F. Pensivy, Jr., Scholarship Fund at Pittsfield High School in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019