FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Michael G. and Susan (Cronk) Romano


1951 - 2019
Michael G. and Susan (Cronk) Romano Obituary
GREAT BARRINGTON - Michael G. Romano, 68, of Great Barrington MA, former Terryville resident passed away along with his wife, Susan (Cronk) Romano in a fire at their home in Great Barrington, Mass.

Michael was born April 14, 1951 and was the son of Mildred Romano of Terryville and the late Alfred M. Romano Sr. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a chef and life skills instructor at Kolburne School in Mass. Mike, known to many as "Hulky", lived a zealous life enjoying fishing, cooking, the outdoors and vegetable gardening, especially his hot peppers. A close friend best put it that Mike was a "Gentle Warrior". Mike was an avid writer and storyteller that always had a good joke ready to tell to keep you laughing.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by 2 brothers, Alfred Romano and his wife Raelene, Brian Romano and his wife April, his sister, Linda Krampitz and several nieces, nephews and great nephews.

Susan (Susy) was born on April 30, 1952 and was the daughter of her late parents, Elizabeth McDonnell Cronk and Samuel Cronk, Jr of Ashley Falls, Mass. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a cook and life skills instructor at Kolburne School in Mass as well as being a hair dresser for many years. Susy also shared the love of the outdoors with Mike and enjoyed her daily workout exercise program at the gym. She was a notable cook of her own right and her cuisine was well liked by her friends and family.

Susy is survived by 2 sisters, Eleanor Hankey and her husband Jesse and Theresa Cronk-Decker and her husband John and several nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard G. Cronk of Ashley Falls, MA

Both Mike and Susy were compassionate and warm people always volunteering and giving back to their community wherever and whenever they could. Family and friends were the center of their being.

SERVICE - A party celebrating the lives of Mike and Susy will be held at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, Mass. on January 31, 2020 with a short service at 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception.

Donations in memory of Mike and Susy may be made to or through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to their family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
