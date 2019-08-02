Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Michael G. Goewey


1969 - 2019
Michael G. Goewey Obituary
Michael Glenn Goewey, 50, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away unexpectedly July 29, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on April 23, 1969, he was the son of Jane Wolfe Goewey and the late Bruce Goewey.

A 1987 graduate of Mt. Everett Regional High School, he worked as a Newspaper Carrier at the Berkshire Eagle.

Michael leaves behind his mother, Jane Goewey of Great Barrington, MA; two children, Kristina Goewey and Devon Goewey, both of Pittsfield; two grandsons, Alexander and Jaxon and one on the way; four sisters, Debbie (Michael) Rood, Mary (Ron) Brazie, Tawnya Underhill, and Jennifer Green; two brothers, Bruce Goewey and Bernie (Michelle) Goewey; his life partner, Amy Maendel, with whom he lived and her son, Austin Maendel; as well as several nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held SUNDAY, August 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019
