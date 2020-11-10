Mr. Michael G. Patella, of Florida, MA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, just days before his 62nd birthday, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA on November 16, 1958, the son of the late Michael and Barbara Haskell Patella, he graduated from Pittsfield High School and later attended classes at Berkshire Community College.
Among many things, Michael enjoyed being outdoors. He jumped at any opportunity to spend outside and could always be found building something out of nature.
Besides his wife, the former Bonnie Baker, whom he married on July 18, 2015, Michael is survived by his children, Michael Patella and Meghan Patella. He leaves behind 4 sisters, Margaret, Nancy, Mary, and Ida, his brother, Anthony Patella, and his aunt, "Laura, The Matriarch," as he would call her.
Funeral Notice:
A celebration of life for Michael G. Patella will be held at a later date, when COVID restrictions are lifted and all can safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.