Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Michael Gregory Buker Obituary
Michael Gregory Buker, 69, of Lee, died Monday, June 3, 2019 at home.

Mike was born in Gardner, Maine on November 19, 1949, the son of the late Roger L. and Loraine E. Buker. He was a 1967 graduate of Lee High School and had a long career at the Schweitzer Paper Mills in Lee.

Mike was a man with a big heart and enjoyed helping people any way he could. In his younger years he volunteered countless hours umpiring Lee Little League baseball games. In his retirement he spent many years as a volunteer driver for the Lee Council on Aging, driving Lee seniors to their appointments.

An avid sports fan, he loved all Boston sports teams.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Karen Smith, of Lee; his brother, Richard and his wife Judith, of Lee; his nephew, Richard II and his wife Sarah, of Plymouth, MA; and his niece, Kellie, of Lee. He also leaves two grand-nieces: Genevieve and Morgan.

Mike had a large circle of friends and will be missed by many.

A graveside service for Michael G. Buker will be held at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lee at 11AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Rev. William Neil officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Jimmy Fund in care of Keely Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.

www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 10, 2019
