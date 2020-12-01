1/1
Michael Halton
1948 - 2020
Michael Halton, 72, of Windsor Locks, entered into Eternal peace on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the comfort of his own home. He was born on July 27, 1948, and raised in Holyoke, MA, the loving son of the late Gerald and Barbara (Scarry) Halton.

Michael made his home and raised his family in North Adams, MA. He was a career optician as well as a professional ski instructor. Skiing was one of his favorite pastimes that he was able to share with his son. He was a beach lover and Key West enthusiast, enjoying many memorable trips. He enjoyed walks with his dogs and was an avid music fan. Michael's family was his world. He was known to always call on holidays and never missed a birthday. He will be remembered as a loving and dedicated father and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his three children, Michelle Melanson of Stafford Springs, Justin Halton and his wife, Jessica, of Norfolk, MA, and Erin Miller and her husband, Ryan, of Pownal, VT; brothers, Philip, Paul, and Peter Halton; sisters, Sandra Halton and Barbara Marcellus; four beloved grandchildren, Paige and Olivia Melanson and Ben and Jacob Halton; his companion, Janet Merlo; and dear friend, Ray Chevierre. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Gerry Halton, and sisters, Rose and Nancy Halton.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family from 2-4 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 for calling hours at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St. Windsor Locks, CT. A service will begin at the funeral home at 4:00 pm. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Michael may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
DEC
2
Service
04:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Sandy, I am sorry for the loss of your brother. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Mike DiMauro
November 30, 2020
