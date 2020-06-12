Lenox - Michael J. Bacha, 97, of Lenox died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility.
There will be a private service at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the family plot in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Veteran's Administration or Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station, N.J., in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.