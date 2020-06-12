Michael J. Bacha
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenox - Michael J. Bacha, 97, of Lenox died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mount Greylock Extended Care Facility.

There will be a private service at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the family plot in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Veteran's Administration or Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station, N.J., in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.

To read full obituary please visit rochefuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved