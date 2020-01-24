|
Michael Joseph Carnute, 84, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away January 19, 2020 at his lifelong family home.
Born in Pittsfield on March 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Calabrese Carnute.
He attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
A painter by trade, he worked for the City of Pittsfield as a painter from 1972 to 1995. He also was a cook at the former Carnute's Diner on West Housatonic Street for many years.
Mr. Carnute was a proud United States Marine Corps. and Army Veteran. During his time served he was stationed in Korea, Japan, Hawaii and also Alaska, where he was a M.P.
A communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, he enjoyed cooking, scratch tickets, and spending time with his grandchildren and his faithful dogs.
Mr. Carnute is survived by his son, Keith J. Carnute of Pittsfield; daughter, Robin A. Dobson of Pittsfield; sister, Jenny Carnute of Farmington, CT; three grandchildren, Joseph M. Smith, Patricia Carnute and Patrick Carnute; daughter in-law, Janice Carnute of Pittsfield and former son in-law, Daniel Dobson of Dalton.
He was predeceased by a son, Russell M. Carnute; as well as three brothers, Patrick, Frank and John Carnute and three sisters, Carolyn, Adelaide and Frances Carnute.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Per his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Soldier On in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020