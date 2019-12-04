Home

Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
457 New York Route 43
Stephentown, NY 12168
(518) 733-5362
STEPHENTOWN, NY - Michael "Mike" James Casella, 57, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home after his long fight against Glioblastoma Multiform. He was surrounded by the love and strength of his loving family during this time.

Mike was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 8, 1962, the beloved son of Dorothy Studley (late Thomas) Tyler of Pittsfield, MA and Edward Casella of Cheshire, MA. He was a 1980 graduate of Taconic High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps shortly after on July 29, 1980 until he was honorably discharged on May 28, 1982 and returned to his home town of Pittsfield and was eventually employed for the US Postal Service for many years before retiring due to an injury.

Being an avid outdoorsman, he spent his time either in a boat fishing or in the woods hunting, eventually moving to Stephentown, NY, 18 years ago, where he could start a farm. Most of all, Mike was a huge family man. When not found out in the lake or woods he was always with family.

He is the loving husband, best friend and soulmate of Michelle "Missy" F. Dietlin Casella, devoted father of Edward Casella (Chandra Aylor) of Dalton, MA, Melissa (Alan) Guinen of Pittsfield, MA and Brianne Casella of Troy, NY; stepfather of David Masdea of Stephentown; proud grandfather of Blake and Dakota Casella, Cierraa and Makenna Guinen; dear brother of Michelle (Ronnie) Berkeley of Pittsfield, MA, the late Edward Casella, Scott (MaryBeth) Casella and Deanna (Marc) Strout both of Dalton, MA. He is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life gathering to be held Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 pm at the Dalton American Legion, 258 North Street, Dalton, MA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or to Moments House, 400 Main Street, Suite 3, Dalton, MA 01226 or momentshouse.org.

Arrangements are by the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019
