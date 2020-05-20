Michael J. Foley
1944 - 2020
Michael J. Foley, 76, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center on May 11, 2020.

He was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 18, 1944, son of the late John and Constance (Keeler) Foley. He retired from General Electric Company with 25 years of service.

Michael loved anything chocolate. He enjoyed gardening, boating, watching movies and visits from his family.

Michael's family would like to thank Hospice Care in the Berkshire, Alicia Emerson, NP in Cardiology, Debby Stanlewicz of Elder Services and all the caregivers involved in his care.

Michael leaves three sisters Marguerite LeBlanc, Elizabeth Foley, Susan Wood (Warren) as well as nieces Amy Miklas (David), Kristen Prew (Richard), great nieces Kate Miklas, Emily Miklas, Kaylee Prew and Riley Prew.

A graveside service was held privately for his family at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The family requests that donations in Michael's memory be made to either Hospice Care in the Berkshires or Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
