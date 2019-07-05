|
Michael J. Mole, Sr., 95, passed away July 1 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home after suffering a stroke at his residence in Devonshire Estates the previous week.
He was born October 28, 1923 in Pittsfield, the last of 8 children of the very close family of Giovanni and Lucrezia Mole. The eight families stayed close through the years and their descendant's continue the closeness with yearly family reunions.
Mike attended Pittsfield High School and then went to work for General Electric Co. He retired from the Ordnance Department after 36 years. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and the GE Pensioners Club. He was a communicant of the former Mount Carmel Church, a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus.
From 1982 until 2006 Mike and his wife lived in and enjoyed life together in Sebring, FL. They became communicants of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and Mike became a member of the Sebring Hills Association and became a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and was an avid Boston Red Sox Fan his entire life.
Survivors include his family who meant the world to him: two sons, John M. Mole, Sr. (Elaine Mole-Killion) of Pittsfield and Michael J. Mole, Jr. (Christie) of Jacksonville, FL., two daughters, Janice Crossley and Judith Callahan of Pittsfield, seven grandchildren, John Mole, Jr., Karen Scholz (Kurt), Robert Mole (Marie), Paul Callahan (Kristen Kushi), Shena Cachat (Mike), Michael A. and Jordan Mole, seven great-grandchildren, Olivia and Christopher Scholz, Julia and Emily Mole, Taylor and Jaxsyn Callahan and Reilly Cachat. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Mike's beloved wife, Dorothy Gilbertson, passed away in 2017 after celebrating 72 wedding anniversaries together, something Mike was so proud of. July 1, the day he passed away, would have been their 75th anniversary.
He was also pre-deceased by four brothers, Charles (Fedora), John, Jr. (Margaret), Joseph (Theresa), and Carmen (Bess), three sisters, Mary Marby (Steve), Concetta Brophy (Bernard), and Elizabeth Santangelo (Frank), two sons-in-law, Bruce Crossley and James Callahan, one daughter-in-law, Cecelia Rath, and one granddaughter, Holly Rhodes.
Funeral Notice: Services will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. E. Peter Gregory, Administrator officiating. Burial will follow in the Family Plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday, July 7, from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 5, 2019