|
|
Michael J. Phair, age 83, of 36 Denise Ave, Pittsfield passed away on May 21, 2019 at Mount Greylock Extended Care where he has been a patient for the past few months.
Born in Haverhill, MA on November 13, 1935 to the late William L. and Elizabeth Cahill Phair. In 1942 he moved with his family to Pittsfield. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1953. Then attended Boston College and Holy Cross College before returning home to join the family business, Phair Electric & Sons. A Master Electrician, he retired in 1997. Upon retiring, Mike joined the Staff at Devanny-Condron Funeral Home until his recent illness.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, the former Patricia E. Medler, whom he married May 16, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Mike served with the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Dix and then at Ft. Belvoir. He was a diehard Red Sox Fan, and idolized Ted Williams "the greatest hitter that ever lived".
He enjoyed gardening, yardwork and reading, in particular U.S. Civil War History. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post 68. Mike was very proud of his Irish Catholic heritage and loved celebrating St. Patrick's Day. He enjoyed vacations in Myrtle Beach, with his lifelong friends and then especially going to Clearwater Beach, FL in his retirement years.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he is survived by his daughter Maureen P. Conant, her husband Matthew, and his son Brendan M. Phair, his wife Alison, all from Pittsfield. His brother Thomas of Pittsfield, and his sister Margaret Phair Johnson of Palm City, FL. Mike was the "Proud Papa" of Alexa, Connor, Preston & Gabriel who brought him so much joy.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Phair Dean, Mary Phair Schmoyer, Joan Phair Hickingbotham, Jane Phair Rivas and brothers John L. Phair, & W. Kevin Phair.
SERVICES: The Celebration of Mike's life will begin with calling hours this Monday, May 27th from 4 to 7PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. The Celebration continues on Tuesday morning beginning at 9:15AM at the funeral home followed with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Joseph Romano, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Berkshire Council of the Jimmy Fund and Alzheimer's Disease Research, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 25, 2019