Michael J. Potts
1951 - 2020
Michael James Potts, 68, of Pittsfield, MA passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Lenox, MA on October 17, 1951, son of the late Benjamin and Jacqueline Hamilton Potts. He attended Pittsfield Schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

He was married to the former Susan M. Lingoski, who predeceased him on October 10, 2015.

Mr. Potts was the Vice President of Bay State Elevator Company for 30 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching horse racing and going to O.T.B. Michael also liked going to the ocean and was a sports enthusiast. His grandchildren were especially dear to him.

He leaves behind his daughters, Karen M. Abruzi and husband Brian of Tewksbury, MA, Jennifer M. Potts of Pittsfield, MA; four brothers, Bernard Potts, Larry Potts, Corey Potts, and Richard Potts; and four grandchildren, Hannah Potts, Caleb Potts, Cole Abruzi and Lucy Potts.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to NASHOBA Learning Group, 10 Oak Park Drive, Bedford, MA 01730. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
