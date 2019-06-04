|
|
Michael John LeClair, 56, of North Adams, MA died on May 29, 2019 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA, a son to Ronald LeClair and the late Lillian (LeSure) LeClair. He attended schools in North Adams, graduating McCann Technical High School with the Class of 1980. Michael was employed as a carpenter for various companies in the area.
Survivors include his brother, Richard LeClair of Deltona, Florida and his nephew, Richard LeClair Jr. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Ann LeClair.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Michael LeClair are Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 2-4 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be at a later date in Southview Cemetery. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019