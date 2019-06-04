Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael LeClair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John LeClair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael John LeClair Obituary
Michael John LeClair, 56, of North Adams, MA died on May 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born in North Adams, MA, a son to Ronald LeClair and the late Lillian (LeSure) LeClair. He attended schools in North Adams, graduating McCann Technical High School with the Class of 1980. Michael was employed as a carpenter for various companies in the area.

Survivors include his brother, Richard LeClair of Deltona, Florida and his nephew, Richard LeClair Jr. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Ann LeClair.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Michael LeClair are Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 2-4 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be at a later date in Southview Cemetery. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now