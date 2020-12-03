Michael Joseph Collins, 64, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home in Tucson, AZ, after battling cancer for several years.



Michael was born March, 16, 1956 in Worcester, MA, to Virginia McGinn Collins and the late James W. Collins.



Raised in Pittsfield, MA, Michael graduated in 1974 from Taconic High School where he was a member of the Soccer and Hockey teams. After high school, he attended Berkshire Community College before moving to Houston, TX, for a few years, finally settling in Tucson more than 30 years ago.



He leaves two brothers (Jay and Robert), two sisters (Cathleen and Naureen), four nieces (Megan, Katharine, Emily and Cheyenne) and one nephew (David), as well as aunts, an uncle and many cousins.



Michael also leaves friends in Tucson, with whom he loved spending time, always wanting to make them happy.



A memorial gathering to celebrate Michael's life will be private and held at a future date.



