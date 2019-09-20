|
|
Michael Joseph Morris, 77 of North Adams, surrounded by his loving family, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center. He was born in Pittsfield on April 26, 1942, a son of the late Harold and Amelia (Sarmuk) Morris. He graduated Pittsfield High School in 1960 and from Berkshire Community College in 1966. He also attended the University of Massachusetts. Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Alaska and Germany during the Viet Nam era.
Michael was a dedicated worker and devoted member of Local #473 LIUNA Labor Union for many years. He was a member and past master of Layfayette-Greylock Lodge of Mason's AF and AM, a member of Melha Shriners, past patron Naomi Chapter #17 OES, member of Berkshire Commandery #22 Knights Templar and a member of North Adams American Legion Post 125. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Michael was married to his loving and devoted wife, Jeanne M. (Tetreault) Morris on September 17, 1971. He also leaves two daughters, Kathleen I. Morris and her companion, Michael Albano of Pittsfield and Amy L. Reese and her husband, Marshall of Adams, MA, in addition he leaves his cherished grandchildren, Marshall C. Reese II and Amanda C. Reese, brother, Dennis W. Morris and his wife, Meg of Brewster, MA and his sister-in- law, Tumika of Morrisville, NC. He was predeceased by his brother Geoffrey.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of Michael Morris's life will be held at a later date. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Homes, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA are in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019