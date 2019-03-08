|
Michael Richard Carrigan Jr., 47, of Williamstown, MA, passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019 at the North Adams Regional Hospital, due to a massive heart attack.
Michael was born on November 29, 1971 in Pittsfield, MA to Cynthia (Girard) Goss and the late Michael R. Carrigan Sr. He attended Pittsfield High School.
He spent a few years doing hands-on trade jobs, painting jobs, and worked as a cook at 'The Corner Lunch' in Adams, MA. His full-time job was being a great father to his 4 children and grandfather to his 2 granddaughters.
Michael had a heart of gold and loved nothing more than family and being a Father & Papa. On most weekends you could find him at home making a huge breakfast for his kids. His brothers and sisters were his back bone and his mother was his idol. His family was his pride and joy. He will be forever remembered for his silly personality and ginormous heart.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Cynthia & Ronald Goss; two brothers Jason Carrigan, and Joseph Borden; two sisters Jennifer Carrigan and Heather Carrigan; one daughter Ashleigh Melendez and her husband Jay Melendez; three sons Nicholas Carrigan, Connor Carrigan and Alex Carrigan; and two granddaughters Athena and Aria. Michael is also survived by nieces and nephews as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews who truly loved him so much.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved life-long partner Kelly Ryan.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Michael Carrigan, Jr. will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA. There will be a prayer service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Contributions in memory of Michael can be made to Ashleigh Melendez, care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, and will go to help support Michael's children. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019