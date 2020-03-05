|
Michael Raymond Costerisan (Ramprasad) of West Stockbridge, MA passed away on March 3, 2020.
Michael was born in Janesville, WI to Raymond and Alice Costerisan. He was the third of four siblings, Richard Costerisan, Karen Fey, and Kristine Costerisan. During his high school years, he was a champion swimmer, named Athlete of the Year in his senior year. High school was also when he discovered his passion for music. Michael was in several rock bands throughout high school and college and supported himself while attending University of Wisconsin, Madison, playing electric guitar in local venues. While at Madison he met Nancy Costerisan, his first wife, and earned a degree in Psychology. After college, the couple moved to West Virginia where they homesteaded on a mountaintop, building a six-sided log home. They lived there for 10 years and had two daughters, Dawn and Phoebe. Michael honed his furniture making craft while also home-schooling their children some of those years.
In 1983 they moved to the Berkshires to be part of the Kripalu community with which they were affiliated in Pennsylvania. Michael had become a master woodworker, creating hundreds of pieces of fine furniture and cabinetry. He built his second log home and shop in West Stockbridge. He was a founding member of the Berkshire Woodworkers' Guild. As he aged, he searched for another craft that would be less physically taxing, and taught himself to build outstanding Celtic harps. He quickly became one of the top harp makers in the region. His harps and furniture will be treasured for many years, but he may be most remembered for his oddball sense of humor. He was cherished by all as a helpful friend, a creative partner, and had a deep love of animals.
Michael married artist and coach/mediator Karen Andrews in 2005 and were creative collaborators until his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Karen Andrews, his siblings, Karen Fey and Richard Costerisan, his daughters, Dawn Allen and Phoebe Weiss, and four grandchildren, Sierra Allen, Hannah Allen, Ezra Weiss, and Leo Weiss. His younger sister, Kristine Costerisan, passed away 2013.
Memorial services will be held at Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire (1089 Main St, Housatonic) on Friday, March 6, from 1-3pm. Memorial donations may be sent to Myeloma Crowd, CrowdCare Foundation, PO Box 1286, Draper, UT 84020, Crowdcare.org ([email protected]).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020