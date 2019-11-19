Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro
Michael Stanley Tatro


1956 - 2019
Michael Stanley Tatro Obituary
Michael Stanley Tatro, 63 of Stamford, VT died Sunday November 17, 2019 while hunting near his home.

He was born in North Adams, MA on February 4, 1956 son of the late Stanley Alphonse and Cecile Irene (Rondeau) Tatro. He attended schools in Clarksburg and Stamford and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School with the class of 1974.

Mike was the owner and operator of M. Tatro Trucking which hauls logs for the past 36 years. He was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro, VT where he was chairman of its finance committee. Mike was a member of the Vermont Forest Products Association where he received the 2017 Outstanding Forest Products Trucking Award and was recognized by the Northern Loggers Association as its Outstanding Forest Products Trucking Operator. Mike was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren who called him "Gumpy". He enjoyed working in his garage and hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Janie Marie (LaPine) Tatro whom he married on September 27, 1975; one daughter- Hillary Jude Oleson and her husband, Gabriel of Drury, MA; and three sons- Michael Donald Tatro and his wife, Erin; Benjamin J. Tatro and his wife, Lisa; and Matthew Stanley Tatro, all of Stamford, VT. He also leaves six grandchildren- Hannah Tatro, Carly Tatro, Benjamin Tatro, Caleb Tatro, Zebulon Oleson, whom he named and Thaddeus Oleson; one brother- David Tatro of Stamford, VT; two sisters- Bette Arnold of Stamford and Kathy Western of Deland, FL; his mother in law- Rita LaPine of Stamford, VT; nieces and nephews and his two Huskies, Tati and Togo. Two brothers are deceased- Gary Tatro and Robert Tatro.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Michael Tatro will be celebrated Friday November 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joachim's Church in Readsboro. Burial will follow in Millard Cemetery in Stamford. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Thursday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019
