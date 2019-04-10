|
|
Mr. Michael T. Higgins, Sr., age 53, of 413 West St. Pittsfield, died Monday, April 8th at Hillcrest Commons after a brief illness. He was born in Pittsfield, Nov. 2, 1965, the son of the late Thomas and Catherine Murphy Higgins.
He is survived by his two children, Michael T. Higgins, Jr. and Catherine J. Higgins, both at home, as well as his many aunts, uncles and cousins, the mother of his two children, Bonnie Kane and great number of friends.
Funeral services will be held FRIDAY, April 12th at 11:00 AM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Christopher Fedorashyn, administrator at St. Mark's Church, officiating. Calling hours will precede the services beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
For a full obituary, please visit www.Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019