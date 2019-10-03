|
Michael Wayne Dolphin, 73, of Pittsfield, MA and Ft. Myers, FL, passed away September 30, 2019 peacefully at home.
Born in Pittsfield on December 30, 1945, Michael was the son of the late Franklyn P. and Dorothy A. Renaud Dolphin.
Michael graduated from Wahconah Regional High School and attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical in Daytona, Florida.
He married the former Marian "Mimi" Heaton on January 16, 1971 at St. Theresa's Church.
Mr. Dolphin was a pilot for over 50 years logging 18 thousand hours of air time. His career began at Yankee Airlines in Pittsfield where he met the love of his life Mimi while working for her father. From there his career took him to Richmor Aviation in Hudson, NY. Michael's career propelled in the aviation industry when he became president of Jet Systems at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, NY. He continued to fly recreationally after retirement.
Michael loved spending time with his beloved family; flying, cars and motorcycles, boating, and adored dogs. His selfless love and contagious smile touched everyone that came into his life. He held his family and friends near and dear to his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marian "Mimi" Dolphin; daughter, Tracey Arasimowicz and husband Edward of Ft. Myers, FL; son, Todd Dolphin and wife Kristy of Odessa, FL; sister, Judy Ryan of Lenox, MA; his beloved grandchildren, Katelyn, Luke, Ryan and Reese; as well as his faithful companion Buddy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Michael W. Dolphin will be held, SATURDAY, October 5, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be FRIDAY, October 4, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019