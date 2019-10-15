|
|
Mr. Michael W. Street, 64, of Pittsfield died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a difficult battle with esophageal cancer.
Born in Pittsfield on July 21, 1955, Michael was the son of the late James W. and Jennie (Karpeck) Street. He was educated in local schools and was a 1973 graduate of Taconic High School.
He initially began his career having worked 15 years for General Electric Ordinance. He then went back to school to study as a surgical tech at McCann Technical School and began working at Baystate Medical Center. He spent 15 years there, then came to work as a Sterilization Tech at Berkshire Medical Center, and retired last year after 15 years, when he found out of his illness.
Mike was an avid reader and was fascinated with American History, the history of firearms and US Military history. He also loved camping and spending time outdoors. Whether it was target shooting with his kids or patrolling the bonfire, he was happy simply to be with his family.
Mike was also an avid New England sports fan, most especially enjoying football season and cheering on the Patriots. King of the corny jokes, Michael adored his grandchildren. He was also dedicated to his sobriety, and was there for so many members of his family and the community as a whole over the years. He dedicated his time freely to others and simply loved to lend a helping hand.
Michael married the former Ellen Hamilton, the love of his life, on September 12, 1975 at St. Mark's Church. This past September they celebrated 44 wonderful years together. Mike was a true romantic, and loved taking Ellen away for an annual anniversary trip.
Besides his wife Ellen, Mike is survived by his children, Jason Street and his wife Julie of Pittsfield, Teresa Street of Pittsfield, and Andrew Street and his wife Jennifer of Hinsdale and four beloved grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Brady and Delaney. He also leaves his brother, Donald Street of VA and his sister Janet Fadden of KS, many brothers and sisters in law, as well as nieces and nephews, and his four great childhood friends, Richard Dastoli, Thomas Keefe, III, Jack Mansen and Bernie Trzcinka, all of Pittsfield.
Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother Steven Street and his sister, Patricia Street.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Michael will be WEDNESDAY, October 16th from 4-7PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin on THURSDAY, October 17th at 9AM at the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Mark's Church, with Rev. Peter Naranjo, Catholic Chaplain of Berkshire Medical Center, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Food Pantry, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019